Short Interest in Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) Expands By 933.3%

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, an increase of 933.3% from the January 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Shares of RGT traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.69. 2,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,839. Royce Global Value Trust has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $11.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.08.
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th.
Royce Global Value Trust, Inc operates as closed-end investment fund. The company investment objective is to provide long-term growth of capital. It invests in both U.S. and non-U.S. small-cap stocks. The company was founded on February 14, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
