Short Interest in Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) Expands By 933.3%

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, an increase of 933.3% from the January 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Royce Global Value Trust Stock Performance

Shares of RGT traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.69. 2,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,839. Royce Global Value Trust has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $11.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.08.

Royce Global Value Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royce Global Value Trust

Royce Global Value Trust Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Royce Global Value Trust by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Royce Global Value Trust by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 5,097 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Royce Global Value Trust by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 99,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 7,476 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Royce Global Value Trust by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 40,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 11,047 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Royce Global Value Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000.

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc operates as closed-end investment fund. The company investment objective is to provide long-term growth of capital. It invests in both U.S. and non-U.S. small-cap stocks. The company was founded on February 14, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

