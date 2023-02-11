Short Interest in Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Drops By 78.2%

Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 258,400 shares, a decrease of 78.2% from the January 15th total of 1,187,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.0 days.

Sherritt International Stock Performance

Shares of Sherritt International stock remained flat at $0.43 during trading on Friday. 1,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,224. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.35. Sherritt International has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $0.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHERF has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Sherritt International from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.80 to C$0.70 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.75 to C$0.80 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

About Sherritt International

Sherritt International Corp. is engaged in the production and provision of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores. It operates through the following divisions: Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals, Oil and Gas, Power, and Corporate and Other. The Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site segment engages in fertilizer operations at Fort Site.

