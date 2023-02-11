Short Interest in Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Rises By 67.7%

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, an increase of 67.7% from the January 15th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Singapore Telecommunications Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGAPY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,430. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.84. Singapore Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $20.99.

Get Singapore Telecommunications alerts:

Singapore Telecommunications Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a $0.1797 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th.

About Singapore Telecommunications

Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications systems and services. It operates through the following segments: Group Consumer, Group Enterprise, Group Digital Life, and Corporate. The Group Consumer segment includes mobile, pay TV, fixed broadband and voice, as well as equipment sales.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.