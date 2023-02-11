Short Interest in Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Increases By 62.1%

Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 62.1% from the January 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Sompo Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SMPNY traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.15. The company had a trading volume of 5,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,451. Sompo has a 1-year low of $19.10 and a 1-year high of $24.75. The firm has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sompo had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter.

About Sompo

Sompo Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Property and Casualty Insurance, Domestic Life Insurance, Overseas Insurance, Nursing Care and Healthcare, and Others. The Domestic Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides underwriting of property and casualty insurance, investment, and related services.

