Short Interest in Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Increases By 282.9%

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,200 shares, an increase of 282.9% from the January 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Sotherly Hotels Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SOHO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.31. 30,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,430. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $42.55 million, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.68. Sotherly Hotels has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $3.11.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Institutional Trading of Sotherly Hotels
About Sotherly Hotels
Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of hotels. It operates under the Hilton, CrownePlaza, DoubleTree, and Sheraton brands. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.
Featured Stories
