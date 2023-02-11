Short Interest in Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) Increases By 282.9%

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,200 shares, an increase of 282.9% from the January 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SOHO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.31. 30,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,430. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $42.55 million, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.68. Sotherly Hotels has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $3.11.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,168,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 60,600 shares in the last quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sotherly Hotels by 151.9% in the 4th quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 810,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 488,577 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. raised its position in Sotherly Hotels by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 507,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 114,550 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Sotherly Hotels by 214.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 193,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 131,700 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sotherly Hotels by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 49,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the period. 21.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sotherly Hotels, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of hotels. It operates under the Hilton, CrownePlaza, DoubleTree, and Sheraton brands. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, VA.

