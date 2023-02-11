Short Interest in Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Drops By 78.1%

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 78.1% from the January 15th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Sumitomo Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of SOMMY traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.72. 4,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,023. Sumitomo Chemical has a twelve month low of $15.52 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.23.

Sumitomo Chemical Company Profile

Sumitomo Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Petrochemicals, Energy and Functional Materials Sector, IT-related Chemicals Sector, Health and Crop Sciences Sector, Pharmaceuticals Sector and Others. The Petrochemicals segment consists of synthetic resin, rubber and other resin processed products.

