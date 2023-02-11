Short Interest in Sun Pacific Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNPW) Increases By 563.2%

Sun Pacific Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNPW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a growth of 563.2% from the January 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,310,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Sun Pacific Stock Performance

SNPW stock remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. 400,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,007,974. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01. Sun Pacific has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.02.

Sun Pacific Company Profile

Sun Pacific Holding Corp. engages in green energy, providing solar panel and lighting products in the United States. It offers solar bus stops, solar trashcans, and street kiosks, as well as advertising services. The firm also provides solar, electrical, and general construction. The company was founded by Nicholas Campanella on July 28, 2009 and is headquartered in Manalapan, NJ.

