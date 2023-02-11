Short Interest in Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TOAC) Rises By 600.0%

Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TOAC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Talon 1 Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TOAC. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Talon 1 Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Talon 1 Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Talon 1 Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $543,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $632,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Talon 1 Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $754,000. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Talon 1 Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TOAC remained flat at $10.45 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,290. Talon 1 Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.96 and a 12-month high of $11.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.39 and a 200-day moving average of $10.27.

About Talon 1 Acquisition

Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business combination opportunities in the aerospace, aviation, and aviation services industries.

