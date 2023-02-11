Short Interest in TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY) Expands By 66.7%

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the January 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. Stock Performance

TAVHY stock opened at $14.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.15. TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. has a 12-month low of $8.83 and a 12-month high of $20.92.

About TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S.

TAV Havalimanlari Holding AS engages in the management and operation of airport terminals. It operates through the following segments: Terminal Operations; Catering Operations; Duty Free Operations; Ground Handling and Bus Operations; and Other. The Terminal Operations segment maintains and manages terminal buildings, the car park and the general aviation terminal.

