Short Interest in TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY) Expands By 66.7%

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the January 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.
TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. Stock Performance
TAVHY stock opened at $14.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.15. TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. has a 12-month low of $8.83 and a 12-month high of $20.92.
About TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S.
