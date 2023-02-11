Short Interest in Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) Declines By 51.1%

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a decline of 51.1% from the January 15th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Templeton Dragon Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TDF traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.47. 41,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,662. Templeton Dragon Fund has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $15.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Templeton Dragon Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDF. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in Templeton Dragon Fund during the third quarter worth about $65,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Templeton Dragon Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Templeton Dragon Fund during the third quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Templeton Dragon Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.87% of the company’s stock.

About Templeton Dragon Fund

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

