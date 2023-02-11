Short Interest in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) Expands By 269.2%

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, an increase of 269.2% from the January 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Stock Up 1.2 %
NASDAQ:CUBA traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.24. The stock had a trading volume of 34,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,231. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.08. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has a twelve month low of $3.47 and a twelve month high of $5.84.
The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.174 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.42%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Trading of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 26.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 17.8% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 33,739 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Matisse Capital purchased a new position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.64% of the company’s stock.
The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Company Profile
The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It invests in equity and equity-linked securities of public and private companies. The company was founded on March 10, 1992 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, FL.
