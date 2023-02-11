Short Interest in TKB Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCT) Declines By 97.7%

TKB Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 97.7% from the January 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TKB Critical Technologies 1 Stock Performance

NASDAQ USCT opened at $10.54 on Friday. TKB Critical Technologies 1 has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $11.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.34 and its 200 day moving average is $10.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TKB Critical Technologies 1

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in TKB Critical Technologies 1 by 7.5% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,667,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,892,000 after acquiring an additional 116,644 shares in the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 by 4.9% in the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,640,000 after purchasing an additional 49,520 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 700,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,211,000 after purchasing an additional 145,726 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 by 3,110.4% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 609,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 590,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 by 1,226.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 459,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,736,000 after purchasing an additional 424,762 shares during the last quarter. 73.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TKB Critical Technologies 1

TKB Critical Technologies 1 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on businesses in the advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence, automation, data security, energy storage and power management, financial technology, industrial software, Internet of Things, microelectronics, robotics, and wireless communications equipment sectors.

