Short Interest in Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGHI) Expands By 16,090.5%

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a growth of 16,090.5% from the January 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,241,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Touchpoint Group Stock Performance

TGHI stock opened at $0.00 on Friday. Touchpoint Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.

About Touchpoint Group

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc operates as a media and digital technology acquisition and software company. Its TP Platform is designed to enhance the fan experience and drive commercial aspects of the sports and entertainment business. The features of the platform include live streaming, video content library, access to limited edition merchandise including collectables such as limited-edition videos and other digitized media files (non-fungible tokens (NFT)), full end to end shop module, metaverse ready gamification, user rewards, third party branded offers, credit cards and associated benefits.

