Short Interest in u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) Declines By 71.6%

u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 71.6% from the January 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group downgraded shares of u-blox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

u-blox Price Performance

UBLXF stock opened at $127.00 on Friday. u-blox has a 1 year low of $67.45 and a 1 year high of $127.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.34 and a 200 day moving average of $117.99.

u-blox Company Profile

u-blox Holding AG engages in the manufacture and sale of wireless semiconductors. It operates through the Positioning and Wireless Products,and Wireless Services segments. The Positioning and Wireless Products segment develops and sells chips and modules for positioning and wireless connectivity which are used in automotive, industrial, and consumer applications.

