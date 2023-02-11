Short Interest in VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) Drops By 69.3%

VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,600 shares, a drop of 69.3% from the January 15th total of 187,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.
VanEck Gaming ETF Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BJK traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.39. 12,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,740. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.73. VanEck Gaming ETF has a 1-year low of $31.47 and a 1-year high of $45.00.
VanEck Gaming ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.168 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Gaming ETF
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VanEck Gaming ETF (BJK)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gaming ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gaming ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.