Short Interest in VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) Drops By 69.3%

VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,600 shares, a drop of 69.3% from the January 15th total of 187,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

VanEck Gaming ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BJK traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.39. 12,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,740. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.73. VanEck Gaming ETF has a 1-year low of $31.47 and a 1-year high of $45.00.

VanEck Gaming ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.168 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Gaming ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,038,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 27,898 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 22,006 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $570,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $633,000.

