Short Interest in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCSH) Drops By 74.5%

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,850,000 shares, a drop of 74.5% from the January 15th total of 15,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,160,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. Japan Science & Technology Agency bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $1,778,800,000. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 311.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 29,492,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,677,000 after buying an additional 22,328,032 shares in the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 2,197.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,643,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,728,000 after buying an additional 4,441,611 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund by 406,250.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,900,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,464,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $75.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.48. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $73.26 and a fifty-two week high of $79.87.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a $0.172 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous dividend of $0.11.

