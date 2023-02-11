Short Interest in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Increases By 264.9%

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 88,300 shares, an increase of 264.9% from the January 15th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 264,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
IGD stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.40. 173,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,422. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $4.93 and a 12 month high of $6.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.35.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.89%.
Voya Global Equity Dividend & Premium Opportunity Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary objective is to provide a high level of income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.
