Short Interest in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Increases By 264.9%

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 88,300 shares, an increase of 264.9% from the January 15th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 264,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

IGD stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.40. 173,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,422. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $4.93 and a 12 month high of $6.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.35.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund

About Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 6.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 286,762 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 17,531 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. bought a new position in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,118,000 after purchasing an additional 107,781 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 26.0% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 220,361 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the period.

Voya Global Equity Dividend & Premium Opportunity Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary objective is to provide a high level of income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

