Siacoin Achieves Market Cap of $218.06 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. During the last week, Siacoin has traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Siacoin has a total market cap of $218.06 million and $8.11 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,876.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000377 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94.45 or 0.00431726 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00015295 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00098174 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $161.59 or 0.00738646 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $124.92 or 0.00571026 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000910 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000043 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004575 BTC.
About Siacoin
Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,308,492,991 coins. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Siacoin Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
