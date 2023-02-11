Siemens Energy (LON:0SEA) Trading 1.5% Higher

Siemens Energy AG (LON:0SEA – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 19.15 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 18.98 ($0.23). Approximately 641,087 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 794,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.70 ($0.22).

Siemens Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.75, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 17.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 15.49.

About Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, AC transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, high voltage direct current transmission systems, high voltage substations, digital solutions and components, and other products.

