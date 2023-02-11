Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decrease of 41.3% from the January 15th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 139,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SXYAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Sika from CHF 310 to CHF 300 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Sika from CHF 330 to CHF 305 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sika from CHF 295 to CHF 285 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.50.

Get Sika alerts:

Sika Trading Down 1.5 %

SXYAY opened at $27.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.25. Sika has a fifty-two week low of $19.38 and a fifty-two week high of $34.60.

About Sika

Sika AG engages in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle. It offers solutions for concrete, waterproofing, cement additives, rigid bonding, joint sealing, and tunneling and mining. The company was founded by Kaspar Winkler in 1910 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.