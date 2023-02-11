Silence Therapeutics (LON:SLN) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $535.00

Silence Therapeutics plc (LON:SLN – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 535 ($6.43) and traded as low as GBX 512 ($6.15). Silence Therapeutics shares last traded at GBX 535 ($6.43), with a volume of 913,528 shares trading hands.

Silence Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £480.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 535 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 535.

About Silence Therapeutics

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

