Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) PT Raised to $85.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Needham & Company LLC from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $103.60.

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $65.84 on Wednesday. Silicon Motion Technology has a fifty-two week low of $51.82 and a fifty-two week high of $98.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.31.

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.16). Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The company had revenue of $200.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,668 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 1,076.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,151 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 18,438 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,858 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,164 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $6,426,000 after purchasing an additional 42,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 183,327 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $12,239,000 after purchasing an additional 9,964 shares during the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics.

