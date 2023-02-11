Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Short Interest Down 80.0% in January

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the January 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Singapore Exchange Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SPXCY stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.51. 1,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,567. Singapore Exchange has a 12 month low of $85.30 and a 12 month high of $111.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.54.

Singapore Exchange Company Profile

Singapore Exchange Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the treasury management, provision of management and administrative services to related corporations, provision of contract processing and technology connectivity services. It operates through the following segments: Equities, Fixed Income, Currencies and Commodities, Data, Connectivity & Indices, and Corporate.

