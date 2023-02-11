Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Short Interest Down 80.0% in January

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 80.0% from the January 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Singapore Exchange Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of SPXCY stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.51. 1,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,567. Singapore Exchange has a 12 month low of $85.30 and a 12 month high of $111.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.54.
Singapore Exchange Company Profile
