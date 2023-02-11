SingularityNET (AGIX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $173.50 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 11th. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $507.92 million and approximately $173.50 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00001934 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 26.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00010166 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00047517 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031611 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00019647 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004574 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000184 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.23 or 0.00221137 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00021326 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,260,840,662 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,204,121,857 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

