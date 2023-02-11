Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) Short Interest Update

Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a drop of 43.9% from the January 15th total of 49,700 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 514,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Maxim Group reduced their price target on Sintx Technologies to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sintx Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sintx Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Rating) by 99.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Sintx Technologies worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Sintx Technologies Price Performance

About Sintx Technologies

SINT stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.72. 1,054,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,893. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.66. Sintx Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $70.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.11.

SINTX Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of silicon nitride for medical and non-medical applications. It markets spinal fusion products and develops products for use in total hip and knee joint replacements. The company was founded by Aaron A. Hofmann and Ashok C. Khandkar in 1996 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

