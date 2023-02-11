SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.10-$1.16 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.14. The company issued revenue guidance of -. SITE Centers also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.10 to $1.16 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SITC shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Mizuho downgraded SITE Centers from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SITE Centers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.85.

NYSE:SITC traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.83. 1,073,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,517,958. SITE Centers has a one year low of $10.42 and a one year high of $17.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

In other SITE Centers news, EVP John M. Cattonar sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $149,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,948.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,084,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,918,000 after acquiring an additional 344,501 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,633,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,055,000 after acquiring an additional 163,201 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,174,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,045,000 after acquiring an additional 284,567 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SITE Centers by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,106,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,440,000 after purchasing an additional 266,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in SITE Centers by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,303,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,668,000 after purchasing an additional 71,727 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

