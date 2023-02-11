SLC Agrícola (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SLC Agrícola (OTCMKTS:SLCJY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Citigroup cut SLC Agrícola from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.
SLC Agrícola Stock Down 4.2 %
SLCJY opened at $9.41 on Tuesday. SLC Agrícola has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $12.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.73.
About SLC Agrícola
SLC Agricola SA engages in the production and trade of agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural Production and Land Investments. The Agricultural Production segment engages in the cultivation of primarily cotton, soybean and corn. The Land Investments segment engages in the acquisition and development of land for agriculture.
