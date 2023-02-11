Smooth Love Potion (SLP) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $128.66 Million

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. During the last seven days, Smooth Love Potion has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Smooth Love Potion has a total market capitalization of $128.66 million and $11.13 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smooth Love Potion token can currently be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Smooth Love Potion’s launch date was July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 42,498,642,061 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,498,637,902 tokens. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official website for Smooth Love Potion is axieinfinity.com. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Smooth Love Potion is medium.com/@axieinfinity.

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.Smooth Love Potion was previously named Small Love Potion.Discord”

