Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Declares $1.62 Quarterly Dividend

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 1.62 per share on Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%.

Snap-on has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Snap-on has a dividend payout ratio of 36.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Snap-on to earn $18.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.7%.

Snap-on Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $251.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $238.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Snap-on has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $259.78. The company has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.33. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 20.29%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Snap-on will post 17.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.24, for a total transaction of $90,111.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,675.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Snap-on news, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.24, for a total transaction of $90,111.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,675.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.01, for a total value of $708,651.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,553.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,034 shares of company stock worth $13,889,532 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Snap-on

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Snap-on by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 7,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 1,525.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 163.2% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer downgraded Snap-on from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Snap-on from $253.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.25.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

