Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the January 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Sodexo Trading Down 2.1 %

SDXAY traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.01. 5,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,911. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Sodexo has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $20.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.64.

Sodexo Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 26th were given a $0.4017 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.07%.

About Sodexo

SDXAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Sodexo from €90.00 ($96.77) to €101.00 ($108.60) in a research report on Monday, December 12th. HSBC cut Sodexo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sodexo from €90.00 ($96.77) to €100.00 ($107.53) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Sodexo from €94.00 ($101.08) to €105.00 ($112.90) in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sodexo from €90.00 ($96.77) to €97.00 ($104.30) in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

Sodexo SA is engaged in the provision of on-site services, benefits and rewards services, and personal and home care services. The firm focuses on tangible everyday gestures and actions through its services in order to have a positive economic, social and environmental impact over time. It offers integrated solutions which cover a variety of working and living environments and are available in client segments which include corporate, health care, education, defense, remote sites, justice services, seniors, and sports and leisure.

