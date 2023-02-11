Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the January 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Sodexo Trading Down 2.1 %
SDXAY traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.01. 5,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,911. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Sodexo has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $20.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.64.
Sodexo Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 26th were given a $0.4017 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.07%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Sodexo
Sodexo SA is engaged in the provision of on-site services, benefits and rewards services, and personal and home care services. The firm focuses on tangible everyday gestures and actions through its services in order to have a positive economic, social and environmental impact over time. It offers integrated solutions which cover a variety of working and living environments and are available in client segments which include corporate, health care, education, defense, remote sites, justice services, seniors, and sports and leisure.
See Also
