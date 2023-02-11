Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SWDAF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 7.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.91 and last traded at $19.91. Approximately 1,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 1,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.56.

Separately, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from €22.50 ($24.19) to €23.50 ($25.27) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.37.

Software AG is a holding company, which engages in the development of information technology platforms for digital transformation. It operates through the following segments: Digital Business Platform (DBP), Adabas & Natural (A&N), and Professional Services. The DBP segment connects the software, applications, devices, and people to infuse the business value across the organization.

