Solar Integrated Roofing Co. (OTCMKTS:SIRC) Short Interest Update

Solar Integrated Roofing Co. (OTCMKTS:SIRC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 534,400 shares, an increase of 49.0% from the January 15th total of 358,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,931,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Solar Integrated Roofing Stock Performance
Shares of SIRC remained flat at $0.04 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 12,338,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,064,524. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average is $0.18. Solar Integrated Roofing has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.62.
About Solar Integrated Roofing
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Solar Integrated Roofing (SIRC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for Solar Integrated Roofing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solar Integrated Roofing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.