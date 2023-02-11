Solar Integrated Roofing Co. (OTCMKTS:SIRC) Short Interest Update

Solar Integrated Roofing Co. (OTCMKTS:SIRC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 534,400 shares, an increase of 49.0% from the January 15th total of 358,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,931,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Solar Integrated Roofing Stock Performance

Shares of SIRC remained flat at $0.04 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 12,338,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,064,524. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average is $0.18. Solar Integrated Roofing has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.62.

About Solar Integrated Roofing

Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. provides installation of solar panels and roofing for commercial and residential properties. Its projects include Desert Willows, Hacienda Heights, LTV Plaza, the Vineyards, Tuscan Hills, and Willowcrest Condos. The company was founded by Dave Massey on May 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

