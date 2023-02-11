SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.69-0.74 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $725-740 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $733.70 million. SolarWinds also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.69-$0.74 EPS.

SolarWinds Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SWI traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.03. The company had a trading volume of 323,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,947. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.94. SolarWinds has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $14.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on SWI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on SolarWinds from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SolarWinds from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SolarWinds from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at SolarWinds

Institutional Trading of SolarWinds

In other news, insider Jason Bliss sold 7,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total value of $65,331.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 597,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,104,443.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 3,591.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

