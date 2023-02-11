Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Short Interest Up 162.5% in January

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 93,200 shares, an increase of 162.5% from the January 15th total of 35,500 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Separately, SVB Leerink cut shares of Solid Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLDB. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Solid Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Solid Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Solid Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 8.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 383,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 30,612 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 582.0% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 197,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 168,759 shares during the period.

Shares of Solid Biosciences stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.96. 53,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,166. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.41. Solid Biosciences has a 52-week low of $5.21 and a 52-week high of $21.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.51.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($2.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.59) by ($0.12). Solid Biosciences had a negative net margin of 588.52% and a negative return on equity of 51.17%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Solid Biosciences will post -11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Charlestown, MA.

