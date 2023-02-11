Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $21.55

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.55 and traded as low as $19.93. Sonic Healthcare shares last traded at $20.10, with a volume of 39,705 shares traded.

Sonic Healthcare Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.14 and a 200 day moving average of $21.55.

About Sonic Healthcare

Sonic Healthcare Ltd. engages in the provision of medical diagnostics services. It operates through the following segments: Laboratory, Radiology, and Other. The Laboratory segment offers pathology and clinical services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, and Ireland.

