Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) Stock Price Down 4%

Shares of Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Rating) dropped 4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.48 and last traded at $0.49. Approximately 69,237 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 78,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

Sonim Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average of $0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.49.

Get Sonim Technologies alerts:

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.50 million during the quarter. Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 172.79% and a negative net margin of 40.18%.

Institutional Trading of Sonim Technologies

About Sonim Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonim Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Sonim Technologies by 163.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 24,350 shares during the period. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Sonim Technologies, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of mission-critical smart phone-based solutions for workers in extreme, hazardous, and isolated environments. Its products include ultra-rugged mobile phones, business process applications, and a suite of industrial-grade accessories. The company was founded by Ram Chandran, Isaac Eteminan, Anush Gopalan, Jai Kumar, Sudu Srinivasan, and Joakim Wiklund on August 5, 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sonim Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonim Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.