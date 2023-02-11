Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) Stock Price Down 4%

Shares of Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Rating) dropped 4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.48 and last traded at $0.49. Approximately 69,237 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 78,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.
Sonim Technologies Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average of $0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.49.
Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.50 million during the quarter. Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 172.79% and a negative net margin of 40.18%.
Institutional Trading of Sonim Technologies
About Sonim Technologies
Sonim Technologies, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of mission-critical smart phone-based solutions for workers in extreme, hazardous, and isolated environments. Its products include ultra-rugged mobile phones, business process applications, and a suite of industrial-grade accessories. The company was founded by Ram Chandran, Isaac Eteminan, Anush Gopalan, Jai Kumar, Sudu Srinivasan, and Joakim Wiklund on August 5, 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
