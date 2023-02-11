Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 180,400 shares, a decline of 46.7% from the January 15th total of 338,700 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 737,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SONN remained flat at $0.97 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 121,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,949. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $9.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.85.

Get Sonnet BioTherapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Sonnet BioTherapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 96.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 64,100 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 158.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 130,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 438.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,801,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 1,466,470 shares during the last quarter. 3.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Sonnet BioTherapeutics

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on Sonnet BioTherapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.70 target price on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sonnet BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonnet BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.