Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.15-$1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.34. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sonoco Products also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.70-$5.90 EPS.

Sonoco Products Stock Down 1.1 %

SON traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $59.53. The company had a trading volume of 567,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $51.52 and a 52-week high of $67.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.72.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 41.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $65.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sonoco Products news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 652 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $38,207.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonoco Products

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SON. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,973,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,789,000 after acquiring an additional 56,573 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $863,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 52,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 96,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 138.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 12,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

Featured Stories

