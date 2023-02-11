Sopra Steria Group SA (OTCMKTS:SPSAF) Short Interest Down 50.0% in January

Sopra Steria Group SA (OTCMKTS:SPSAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sopra Steria Group from €168.00 ($180.65) to €156.00 ($167.74) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

OTCMKTS:SPSAF remained flat at $188.00 during trading hours on Friday. Sopra Steria Group has a 12 month low of $188.00 and a 12 month high of $190.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $188.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.00.

Sopra Steria Group SA provides consulting, digital, and software development services in France and internationally. The company operates through five segments: France, United Kingdom, Other Europe, Sopra Banking Software, and Other Solutions. It offers consulting services, including business and technology consulting services for large companies and public bodies; systems integration services that covers information system lifecycle and transformation programs; and cybersecurity services.

