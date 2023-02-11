Souders Financial Advisors Buys 340 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Souders Financial Advisors lifted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after purchasing an additional 11,336 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 12.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 357,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,791,000 after buying an additional 38,621 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 43,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,462,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 362,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,345,000 after acquiring an additional 38,582 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 43,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,404,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EL opened at $250.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $255.87 and its 200-day moving average is $243.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $89.39 billion, a PE ratio of 60.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.96. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.47 and a 12-month high of $315.50.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.23%.

In other news, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total value of $1,396,849.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 6,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,912,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,300,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total value of $1,396,849.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,770 shares of company stock worth $6,469,880 over the last ninety days. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners began coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $313.00 to $287.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.82.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

