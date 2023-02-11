Souders Financial Advisors Has $2.49 Million Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Souders Financial Advisors reduced its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,439 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 9.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $664,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Yum! Brands by 10.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $547,366.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,715 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,011.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Yum! Brands Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.38.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $131.31 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $133.59. The firm has a market cap of $36.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.91.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 19.37%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.07%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

Recommended Stories

