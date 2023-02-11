Souders Financial Advisors Makes New $3.43 Million Investment in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Souders Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 168,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,428,000. Souders Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.92% of Capital Group Core Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $24,385,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 111.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 805,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,418,000 after acquiring an additional 424,262 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 231.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 511,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,418,000 after acquiring an additional 357,139 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $10,617,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 2,658.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 338,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after acquiring an additional 326,107 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:CGUS opened at $23.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.60. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $20.09 and a twelve month high of $26.32.

