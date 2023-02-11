Souders Financial Advisors Raises Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Souders Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,341 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 30,577 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,065.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 16,821 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 42,404 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $48.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.16. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $54.67.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

