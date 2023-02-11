Souders Financial Advisors Sells 101,109 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Souders Financial Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,109 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 3.5% of Souders Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Souders Financial Advisors owned about 0.20% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $12,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rinkey Investments increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp now owns 24,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 10,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $46.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.47. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.86 and a fifty-two week high of $52.46.

