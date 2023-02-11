Souders Financial Advisors Sells 727 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Souders Financial Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Dollar General were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 240.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,334,957.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Price Performance

DG stock opened at $229.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $239.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.32. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $183.25 and a 12-month high of $262.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.22). Dollar General had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 38.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.44.

Dollar General Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Featured Articles

