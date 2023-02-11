Souders Financial Advisors Takes $1.69 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

Souders Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 90,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,000. Souders Financial Advisors owned about 0.32% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $55,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

BSCR opened at $19.17 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.13.

