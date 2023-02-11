South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott cut South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

Shares of NYSE SJI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.09. The company had a trading volume of 18,599,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,781,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.70. South Jersey Industries has a one year low of $23.14 and a one year high of $36.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SJI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in South Jersey Industries by 67.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 427,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,768,000 after acquiring an additional 172,033 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in South Jersey Industries in the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in South Jersey Industries in the first quarter valued at about $508,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 55.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 19,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations, ETG Utility Operations, ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations, Retail Electric Operations, Appliance Service Operations, Midstream, and Corporate & Services.

