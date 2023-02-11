South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott cut South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th.
South Jersey Industries Price Performance
Shares of NYSE SJI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.09. The company had a trading volume of 18,599,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,781,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.70. South Jersey Industries has a one year low of $23.14 and a one year high of $36.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.69.
South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations, ETG Utility Operations, ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations, Retail Electric Operations, Appliance Service Operations, Midstream, and Corporate & Services.
