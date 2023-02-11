SponsorsOne Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPONF) Short Interest Down 94.1% in January

SponsorsOne Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPONF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 94.1% from the January 15th total of 99,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,309,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SponsorsOne Stock Performance

SPONF remained flat at $0.00 on Friday. 108,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 865,068. SponsorsOne has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.

SponsorsOne Company Profile

SponsorsOne Inc, a technology company, develops and operates a cloud-based social sponsorship platform in the United States and Canada. The company develops SponsorsCloud, a platform for connecting and facilitating one-to-one engagement between corporations and users within social networks. It also operates SponsorCoin, a platform that integrates with social networks and enables the delivery of social media marketing campaigns into the social channels, and facilitates transactions through its proprietary platform, which supports the exchange of goods and services between brands and influencers using its digital currency SponsorCoin.

