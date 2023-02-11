SponsorsOne Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPONF) Short Interest Down 94.1% in January

SponsorsOne Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPONF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 94.1% from the January 15th total of 99,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,309,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
SponsorsOne Stock Performance
SPONF remained flat at $0.00 on Friday. 108,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 865,068. SponsorsOne has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.
SponsorsOne Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SponsorsOne (SPONF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for SponsorsOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SponsorsOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.