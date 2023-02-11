SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) & Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Head-To-Head Contrast

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) and Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares SS&C Technologies and Domo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SS&C Technologies 12.31% 18.57% 6.37% Domo -39.79% N/A -51.83%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.1% of SS&C Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.4% of Domo shares are held by institutional investors. 14.6% of SS&C Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of Domo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SS&C Technologies 0 1 7 1 3.00 Domo 0 1 4 0 2.80

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for SS&C Technologies and Domo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

SS&C Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $68.27, suggesting a potential upside of 9.66%. Domo has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 59.28%. Given Domo’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Domo is more favorable than SS&C Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SS&C Technologies and Domo’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SS&C Technologies $5.28 billion 2.97 $800.00 million $2.48 25.10 Domo $299.01 million 1.67 -$102.11 million ($3.55) -4.07

SS&C Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Domo. Domo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SS&C Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

SS&C Technologies has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Domo has a beta of 2.19, indicating that its stock price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SS&C Technologies beats Domo on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SS&C Technologies

(Get Rating)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada. Its products include advent genesis, antares, asset allocators, AWD, axys, BANC mall, BRIX, DST vision, evare, lightning, and moxy. The company was founded by William Charles Stone in March 1986 and is headquartered in Windsor, CT.

About Domo

(Get Rating)

Domo, Inc. designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.