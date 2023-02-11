ssv.network (SSV) Price Tops $29.22 on Exchanges

ssv.network (SSV) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 11th. During the last seven days, ssv.network has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. ssv.network has a market capitalization of $323.64 million and approximately $23.58 million worth of ssv.network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ssv.network token can currently be bought for about $29.22 or 0.00133782 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
ssv.network Token Profile
ssv.network’s launch date was August 31st, 2021. ssv.network’s total supply is 11,012,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,076,871 tokens. ssv.network’s official Twitter account is @blox_staking. The Reddit community for ssv.network is https://reddit.com/r/ssvnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ssv.network’s official website is ssv.network. The official message board for ssv.network is medium.com/bloxstaking.
ssv.network Token Trading
